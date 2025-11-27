Venezuela Grounds Major Airlines Amid Escalating Tensions

Venezuela has taken a significant step by revoking the operating permits of six prominent international airlines, including Iberia and Turkish Airlines, amid heightened tensions with the United States. The South American nation accuses these airlines of supporting U.S.-driven 'state terrorism' efforts.

This action follows a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration advisory warning about hazardous flying conditions over Venezuela due to increased security and military activities. Relations between Caracas and Washington have been strained, with Venezuela rejecting the FAA's jurisdiction.

Despite warnings and cancellations by airlines like Iberia and Avianca, the International Air Transport Association has criticized Venezuela's 48-hour ultimatum to resume flights as disproportionate. Some companies continue to operate, but the revocations highlight a deepening crisis in international aviation connectivity with Venezuela.

