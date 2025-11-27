Left Menu

Netherlands Bolsters Airspace Security with 100 Early-Warning Radars

The Netherlands has purchased 100 early-warning radars from Robin Radar to detect drones near airports and airbases. These systems will be delivered incrementally, starting tomorrow. Recent drone sightings at Eindhoven Airport caused temporary flight suspensions, raising concerns of hybrid warfare in Europe, which Russia denies involvement in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:39 IST
The Netherlands is taking proactive steps to safeguard its airspace by acquiring 100 early-warning radars, as announced by the Defense Ministry. This decision follows recent drone-related disruptions near key aviation centers, heightening security concerns.

The early-warning systems, crafted by local firm Robin Radar, boast capabilities to differentiate between drones and other flying entities such as birds. The Netherlands will receive the first shipment imminently, with a full complement expected by 2026 alongside associated vehicle deliveries slated for early next year.

Recent unauthorized drone activities led to temporary closures at Eindhoven Airport and escalated tensions at a nearby air force base. These incidents align with broader European disruptions linked to potential hybrid warfare. While suspicions have been directed towards Russia, the country denies any involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

