Netherlands Bolsters Airspace Security with 100 Early-Warning Radars

The Netherlands is taking proactive steps to safeguard its airspace by acquiring 100 early-warning radars, as announced by the Defense Ministry. This decision follows recent drone-related disruptions near key aviation centers, heightening security concerns.

The early-warning systems, crafted by local firm Robin Radar, boast capabilities to differentiate between drones and other flying entities such as birds. The Netherlands will receive the first shipment imminently, with a full complement expected by 2026 alongside associated vehicle deliveries slated for early next year.

Recent unauthorized drone activities led to temporary closures at Eindhoven Airport and escalated tensions at a nearby air force base. These incidents align with broader European disruptions linked to potential hybrid warfare. While suspicions have been directed towards Russia, the country denies any involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)