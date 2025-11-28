Left Menu

Jammu Trains Back on Track: Restoration in Seventh Phase

Train services in Jammu division will resume from December after disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in August. Four trains will be reinstated in the seventh phase, signaling a gradual return to normalcy. Passengers are advised to check schedules for updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:01 IST
Jammu Trains Back on Track: Restoration in Seventh Phase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four trains are set to resume operations in the Jammu division from December, heralding a return to normalcy after service disruptions due to heavy rainfall in August, a senior official announced Thursday.

The services include train no. 14662 (Jammu Tawi-Barmer), 22462 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi), and 74907 (Pathankot-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan), with train no. 74906 returning on December 2. This marks the seventh phase of train resumption.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal confirmed the move, emphasizing that operations are being carefully restored with safety assurances. Passengers should verify schedules via the Northern Railway website to ensure up-to-date travel information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Arises Over Vetting Failures of Afghan Shooter

Controversy Arises Over Vetting Failures of Afghan Shooter

 Global
2
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
3
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
4
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025