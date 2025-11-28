Jammu Trains Back on Track: Restoration in Seventh Phase

Four trains are set to resume operations in the Jammu division from December, heralding a return to normalcy after service disruptions due to heavy rainfall in August, a senior official announced Thursday.

The services include train no. 14662 (Jammu Tawi-Barmer), 22462 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi), and 74907 (Pathankot-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan), with train no. 74906 returning on December 2. This marks the seventh phase of train resumption.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal confirmed the move, emphasizing that operations are being carefully restored with safety assurances. Passengers should verify schedules via the Northern Railway website to ensure up-to-date travel information.

