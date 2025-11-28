Left Menu

Aequs IPO Set to Skyrocket in December Launch

Aequs, a contract manufacturing firm specializing in consumer goods and aerospace parts, has set its IPO price range at Rs 118-124 per share, valuing the company over Rs 8,300 crore. The IPO opening is scheduled for December 3-5, with proceeds funding loan repayments and growth initiatives.

Aequs, the contract manufacturing powerhouse known for consumer durables and aerospace parts, unveiled its pricing strategy for a massive Rs 922 crore IPO. Setting a price band between Rs 118-124 per share, the company aims for a valuation exceeding Rs 8,300 crore.

The IPO will be accessible to the public from December 3 to December 5, with anchor allocations earmarked for December 2. This capital raise includes Rs 670 crore in new shares and an Offer For Sale of 2.03 crore shares worth Rs 252 crore, designed to facilitate debt repayment, acquisition of machinery, and strategic expansion.

Pioneering the confidential pre-filing approach, Aequs defied conventional IPO disclosure timelines, with approval secured in September. Founded by aerospace veteran Aravind Melligeri, the company boasts a diversified portfolio and a star-studded clientele, including aerospace giants and consumer goods leaders.

