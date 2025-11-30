Left Menu

Tragedy on NH-66: Five Workers Killed in Vehicle Overturn

A tragic accident on National Highway-66 resulted in the death of five workers and injury of seven others when a goods vehicle overturned. The incident occurred near Kottalakotte and preliminary investigations suggest high speed as a factor. Authorities are investigating further to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:27 IST
In a tragic event on Sunday, five workers lost their lives and seven others were injured when a goods vehicle overturned on National Highway-66 near Kottalakotte, according to police reports.

The vehicle was carrying laborers and decoration materials for an event and was traveling from Kaup to Udupi when the accident took place. The vehicle reportedly lost control, struck a median, and flipped onto the service road.

The deceased have been identified, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether speeding, driver fatigue, or mechanical failure caused the crash. Authorities emphasize the need for stricter transport safety rules to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

