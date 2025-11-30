Tragedy on NH-66: Five Workers Killed in Vehicle Overturn

In a tragic event on Sunday, five workers lost their lives and seven others were injured when a goods vehicle overturned on National Highway-66 near Kottalakotte, according to police reports.

The vehicle was carrying laborers and decoration materials for an event and was traveling from Kaup to Udupi when the accident took place. The vehicle reportedly lost control, struck a median, and flipped onto the service road.

The deceased have been identified, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether speeding, driver fatigue, or mechanical failure caused the crash. Authorities emphasize the need for stricter transport safety rules to prevent such incidents in the future.

