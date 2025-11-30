Left Menu

Odisha: Emerging MSME Powerhouse of Eastern India

Odisha is positioned as India's top state for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's leadership. Initiatives emphasize rapid project approval, infrastructure investment, and support for local businesses. The state aims to be the MSME gateway for eastern India through strategic programs and collaborations.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that Odisha has become the most attractive state for micro, small, and medium enterprises in India, asserting the government's commitment to fulfilling the dreams of Odisha's population.

During the Odisha Industry Conclave-2025, Majhi highlighted the swift approval of projects through the 'Go Swift Single Window' system and noted significant investments in infrastructure as a means to bolster economic development.

The role of 'Laghu Udyog Bharati' in supporting industrial units was commended, with future plans to enhance industry-government collaboration further. The MSME sector remains crucial, offering substantial employment opportunities, with Odisha aspiring to become eastern India's MSME gateway.

