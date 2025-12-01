Left Menu

India's New Labour Codes: A Historic Leap Towards Workforce Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar announced the central government's implementation of four new labour codes, which consolidate 29 existing laws. This reform aims to simplify India's labour ecosystem, boost economic growth, and empower the workforce. Social security and women's empowerment are key aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 08:11 IST
India's New Labour Codes: A Historic Leap Towards Workforce Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar recently hailed the introduction of four new labour codes by the central government, describing them as a key step toward fortifying the country's workforce.

During a press conference, Rajbhar explained that the consolidation of 29 existing labour laws into four streamlined codes aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and ease of compliance. These reforms, long sought after, promise to lighten the compliance load on industries.

Rajbhar emphasized the goal of these labour reforms: fostering economic growth, self-reliance, workers' welfare, and social security, while improving the overall ease of doing business. A newly created social security fund will provide protection for both organized and unorganized sector workers, with particular focus on women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
2
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India
3
Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

 India
4
India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025