India's New Labour Codes: A Historic Leap Towards Workforce Empowerment
Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar announced the central government's implementation of four new labour codes, which consolidate 29 existing laws. This reform aims to simplify India's labour ecosystem, boost economic growth, and empower the workforce. Social security and women's empowerment are key aspects.
Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar recently hailed the introduction of four new labour codes by the central government, describing them as a key step toward fortifying the country's workforce.
During a press conference, Rajbhar explained that the consolidation of 29 existing labour laws into four streamlined codes aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and ease of compliance. These reforms, long sought after, promise to lighten the compliance load on industries.
Rajbhar emphasized the goal of these labour reforms: fostering economic growth, self-reliance, workers' welfare, and social security, while improving the overall ease of doing business. A newly created social security fund will provide protection for both organized and unorganized sector workers, with particular focus on women's empowerment.
