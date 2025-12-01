India's New Labour Codes: A Historic Leap Towards Workforce Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar recently hailed the introduction of four new labour codes by the central government, describing them as a key step toward fortifying the country's workforce.

During a press conference, Rajbhar explained that the consolidation of 29 existing labour laws into four streamlined codes aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and ease of compliance. These reforms, long sought after, promise to lighten the compliance load on industries.

Rajbhar emphasized the goal of these labour reforms: fostering economic growth, self-reliance, workers' welfare, and social security, while improving the overall ease of doing business. A newly created social security fund will provide protection for both organized and unorganized sector workers, with particular focus on women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)