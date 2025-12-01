Comprinno Partners with AWS to Drive AI and Cloud Innovation Across India

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Comprinno, a leading Cloud and AI Advisory firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration, formally set as a two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), aims to expedite the adoption of Generative AI and drive cloud modernization for Indian enterprises.

The agreement leverages Comprinno's expertise in software and data engineering, synergizing with AWS's cutting-edge Generative AI services. This partnership is poised to transform industries such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare. Together, they will co-create bespoke AI solutions, intended to foster greater innovation, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiencies. The partnership also includes initiatives in cloud modernization covering areas like DevOps transformation and AI integration.

Comprinno's CEO, Prasad Puranik, emphasized the agreement's role in unleashing the transformative power of Generative AI and cloud technologies. CTO Bhupali Tambekar highlighted the initiative's potential to make AI adoption more accessible and impactful for businesses, ensuring a seamless transition from data to intelligence. The collaboration includes developing reusable AI assets and launching joint market initiatives, all directed at accelerating enterprises from experimental phases to full-scale production.

(With inputs from agencies.)