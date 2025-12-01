Left Menu

Comprinno Partners with AWS to Drive AI and Cloud Innovation Across India

Comprinno has inked a two-year deal with Amazon Web Services to bolster AI integration and cloud modernization in India. The partnership aims to revolutionize sectors like finance, retail, and healthcare, using AWS's advanced technologies and Comprinno's engineering prowess to enhance operational efficiency and boost innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:31 IST
Comprinno Partners with AWS to Drive AI and Cloud Innovation Across India
Comprinno signs a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to accelerate Generative AI adoption in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Comprinno, a leading Cloud and AI Advisory firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration, formally set as a two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), aims to expedite the adoption of Generative AI and drive cloud modernization for Indian enterprises.

The agreement leverages Comprinno's expertise in software and data engineering, synergizing with AWS's cutting-edge Generative AI services. This partnership is poised to transform industries such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare. Together, they will co-create bespoke AI solutions, intended to foster greater innovation, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiencies. The partnership also includes initiatives in cloud modernization covering areas like DevOps transformation and AI integration.

Comprinno's CEO, Prasad Puranik, emphasized the agreement's role in unleashing the transformative power of Generative AI and cloud technologies. CTO Bhupali Tambekar highlighted the initiative's potential to make AI adoption more accessible and impactful for businesses, ensuring a seamless transition from data to intelligence. The collaboration includes developing reusable AI assets and launching joint market initiatives, all directed at accelerating enterprises from experimental phases to full-scale production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India
2
Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

 India
3
India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

 Global
4
Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Key Legislative Reports Amid Opposition Clamor

Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Key Legislative Reports Amid Opposition Clamo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025