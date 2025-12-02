'Bharat Taxi' begins pilot operation in Delhi with over 51k registered drivers on mobile app

'Bharat Taxi', a ride-hailing app service backed by eight top cooperative organisations, on Tuesday began a pilot operation in the national capital, as it looks to rival established players like Ola, Uber and Rapido to provide reliable transportation services.

The soft launch includes cars, auto and bikes, with more than 51,000 drivers registered so far on the app.

The digital app, 'Bharat Taxi', will be operated by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society, registered under the MSCS Act 2002 on June 6, 2025.

The promoters of the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd are Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NDDB, NCEL, NCDC and NABARD.

There are two driver representatives elected on the board.

''Bharat Taxi has been launched in Delhi with more than 51,000 drivers registered on the app,'' Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd Chairman Jayen Mehta told PTI.

The registration of drivers in Gujarat is underway, said Mehta, who is also the MD of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCCMMF).

''The Prime Minister's vision of Sahakar Se Samridhi has inspired the Ministry of Cooperation, led by Union Minister Amit Shah, to create this new co-operative organisation for the benefit of lakhs of drivers across the country,'' Mehta said.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had announced in the Parliament in March 2025 that a new cooperative taxi service would be launched.

Salient features of the Bharat Taxi app include user-friendly mobile ride booking, transparent fare, vehicle tracking, support for multi-lingual interfaces and 24/7 customer services to enhance accessibility, secure and verified onboarding, inclusive mobility, tech-enabled support and safety measures for the citizens.

With the zero commission model, drivers will get full earnings from each ride. Profit of the cooperative society will be distributed directly to drivers.

The app is also integrated with transit services like Metro rail, which would mean that the users can seamlessly do all bookings on one app and complete the journey with multiple modes of transportation very conveniently.

The tie-up with the Delhi Police ensures full safety for both riders and drivers.

The app aims to free the country's commercial vehicle drivers from dependency on private companies, the ministry said in Parliament on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)