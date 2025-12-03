Left Menu

Spain announces $1.5 billion package to boost electric vehicle market

Spain will provide nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.52 billion) to support its electric vehicle market and industry next year as part of a plan to lift the share of EVs produced in the country to 95% by 2035, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 18:58 IST
Spain announces $1.5 billion package to boost electric vehicle market
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain will provide nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.52 billion) to support its electric vehicle market and industry next year as part of a plan to lift the share of EVs produced in the country to 95% by 2035, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. In the first 10 months of 2025, the share of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles made in Spain totalled around 10%, industry data show. Self-charging hybrids accounted for 26.7%.

Around 20% of vehicles across the EU last year were fully electric or plug-in hybrids. Spain's plan includes 400 million euros in direct subsidies in 2026 for consumers to buy EVs and another 580 million euros under the country's EU-funded scheme supporting industrial investment.

It will also add 300 million euros to install charging points along roads still lacking coverage. Spain is stepping up support for its automotive sector as Chinese EV brands like BYD rapidly expand, undercutting European rivals and exploiting the country's lack of a strong domestic carmaker.

The plan intends to help the domestic auto sector maintain jobs as production shifts to EVs and ensure Spain remains Europe's second-largest car manufacturer, Sanchez said. Foreign battery projects such as Chinese company CATL's 4 billion euro plant with Stellantis are creating jobs in Spain, but without domestic backing the country risks losing know-how and market share.

Under the Spanish roadmap, sales of electrified models are targeted to reach 100% by 2035. ($1 = 0.8572 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

 Global
2
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
3
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025