Mount Roofing's Ambitious Expansion Revolutionizes India's PEB and Sandwiched Panel Market

Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited launches a new manufacturing line and PEB plant at its Tumkur campus, increasing its production capacity to 7,00,000 square meters of sandwich PUF panels monthly. With a total investment of INR 250 crores, this expansion aims to serve large-scale industrial projects and generate over 400 new jobs in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumkur | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:21 IST
Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited has inaugurated a second fully automated manufacturing line for Sandwich PUF Panels and a new PEB plant at its Tumkur campus in Karnataka. This strategic expansion, with a significant investment of INR 250 crores, underscores the company's dedication to enhancing manufacturing prowess and addressing industrial demands.

The facility now boasts an impressive production capacity—producing 7,00,000 square meters of Sandwich PUF Panels monthly. This capacity empowers Mount to effectively cater to large-scale industrial projects nationwide. Additional monthly production includes 2,500 MT of pre-engineered buildings and 1,000 MT of cold-formed steel sections, marking a substantial leap forward for the company.

Strategically positioned to serve high-demand markets across South and Central India, the new complex offers an expanded product range and enhanced capabilities in PEB and polycarbonate solutions. Mount aims to extend its reach in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, reinforcing its role as a leading solutions provider in India's construction sector.

