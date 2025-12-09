Left Menu

Telangana's Economic Aspiration: From Billions to Trillions by 2047

Telangana must achieve an 8-9% annual growth rate to become a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, according to former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao. Inclusive growth and public-private partnerships in skilling are crucial. Education and health must be prioritized despite their long-term impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:05 IST
Telangana has set an ambitious target of transforming its economy into a USD 3 trillion powerhouse by 2047, a goal requiring an annual growth rate of 8-9%, outlined by former Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao during a recent event.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document,' Subbarao emphasized the necessity of inclusive growth. He stressed that the prosperity achieved must reach every corner of the state, benefiting its most marginalized citizens.

Highlighting the vital role of skilling, Subbarao advocated a public-private partnership model for its implementation. He also criticized the tendency of politicians to overlook education and health due to their long-term results, stressing that these sectors must remain a priority.

