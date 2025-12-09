Karnataka Government Opts for Rental Helicopter Services for VIP Needs
The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has decided to rent high-quality helicopters and special aircraft for VIP travel during emergencies and special occasions. The decision was made to prioritize safety and government budget concerns without purchasing new aircraft.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has taken a strategic decision to rent high-quality helicopters and special aircraft for VIP travel during emergencies and significant occasions. This move was announced by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar following a high-level meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.
A committee discussion revealed that while HAL was initially approached for services, delays led to exploring alternative providers. Falcon tenders have been floated, and multiple parties are under consideration. Safety and cost-effectiveness remain top priorities for the government.
The decision not to purchase helicopters aligns with ministers' suggestions and emphasizes reliable service while safeguarding government funds. A follow-up meeting is scheduled to finalize the service provider, ensuring only the most technically capable are selected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Goa Nightclub: Assam Mourns Loss Amidst Safety Concerns
Emergency Vande Bharat Service Eases Travel Woes
Goa Nightclub Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Safety Inspection Blitz
IndiGo Airlines Faces Flight Reduction Amid Safety Compliance Struggles
Mumbai's Fire Safety Vigil: A Preventive Step for New Year Celebrations