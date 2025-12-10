Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates for Transformative Governance Changes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a major overhaul of government business rules to bolster governance. Speaking at a government meeting, he argued that amending these rules, much like Constitutional amendments, could significantly benefit the public.

Naidu directed officials to discard outdated rules and champion data-driven governance, emphasizing a technology-powered system for improved public service. He stressed the need to audit departmental performance, ensuring officers are both accountable and responsive to citizens' needs.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's economic strides, Naidu noted substantial growth rates and investment influx. He outlined plans for three major economic zones and enhanced irrigation efforts while reaffirming a commitment to online public services by January 2026.

