Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates for Transformative Governance Changes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposes significant changes to government business rules to enhance governance. He emphasizes using technology for efficient governance, recommends performance audits, and stresses accountability. The CM highlights the state's robust growth and investment initiatives while aiming for comprehensive online public service by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates for Transformative Governance Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a major overhaul of government business rules to bolster governance. Speaking at a government meeting, he argued that amending these rules, much like Constitutional amendments, could significantly benefit the public.

Naidu directed officials to discard outdated rules and champion data-driven governance, emphasizing a technology-powered system for improved public service. He stressed the need to audit departmental performance, ensuring officers are both accountable and responsive to citizens' needs.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's economic strides, Naidu noted substantial growth rates and investment influx. He outlined plans for three major economic zones and enhanced irrigation efforts while reaffirming a commitment to online public services by January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

