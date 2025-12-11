Senators Slam Helicopter Safety Provisions in New Defense Bill

A bipartisan coalition of senators and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have expressed deep concerns over military helicopter safety standards in the newly introduced defense bill. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy labeled the proposal as a profound safety risk to both military and civilian air travelers.

This critique follows a tragic incident on January 29, where a collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet claimed 67 lives. The Black Hawk was not only flying beyond permissible altitude levels but also failed to employ ADS-B, an essential aircraft-tracking technology.

In response, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz and counterparts strive for urgent legislative action to avert future mishaps. The proposed bill mandates ADS-B equipment on military helicopters by 2031 and implements enhanced safety standards. Families of the crash victims demand rigorous visibility and coordination protocols for military aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)