Left Menu

Oracle's AI Overspend Sparks Market Jitters Amid Fed Rate Cut

On Thursday, global stock markets were rattled by Oracle's warning regarding AI profitability. Despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, Oracle's disappointing earnings, fueled by a $15 billion AI overspend, spurred fears around tech valuations. The stock market response underscores broader concerns over AI investments' profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:17 IST
Oracle's AI Overspend Sparks Market Jitters Amid Fed Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World stock markets were uneasy on Thursday as Oracle, the cloud computing leader, issued a stark warning about AI-related profitability. This caution overshadowed the relief brought by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which had just cut interest rates for the third time in succession.

Oracle's financial melee saw its shares plummet by 12% even before the market's opening bell. This situation caused a 0.5% decline in Nasdaq futures, as notable AI-centric companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon also saw their stock prices dip. Japan's Nikkei index was not immune, taking a hit overnight due to SoftBank's 7.5% drop, a partner in Oracle's Stargate data project.

The story highlights Oracle's central position in the AI expenditure debate, a concern exacerbated by its meager cash flows compared to tech giants such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. Analyst Matt Britzman from Hargreaves Lansdown noted that while the company managed a significant earnings beat via an asset sale, its escalating capital expenses and feeble cash flows sparked broader worries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025