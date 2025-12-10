Tragic Day on Jharkhand Roads: Fatal Accidents Claim Lives
Three people were killed and two injured in various road accidents across Jharkhand. Incidents occurred in Gumla, Dhanbad, and Deoghar districts. A speeding truck and cars were involved in the casualties. Victims included a 45-year-old man and a woman who succumbed en route to hospital in Ranchi.
Tragedy struck Jharkhand as three individuals lost their lives and two were injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday, police confirmed.
In Gumla, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the Ranchi-Gumla highway, critically injuring a family of three. The mother succumbed to her injuries, while the father and child remain in critical condition.
Further incidents in Dhanbad and Deoghar districts resulted in more fatalities, as both a 45-year-old man and another individual met their untimely deaths due to reckless driving.
