Tragic Day on Jharkhand Roads: Fatal Accidents Claim Lives

Tragedy struck Jharkhand as three individuals lost their lives and two were injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday, police confirmed.

In Gumla, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the Ranchi-Gumla highway, critically injuring a family of three. The mother succumbed to her injuries, while the father and child remain in critical condition.

Further incidents in Dhanbad and Deoghar districts resulted in more fatalities, as both a 45-year-old man and another individual met their untimely deaths due to reckless driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)