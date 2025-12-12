Dramatic Drop in Train Accidents Highlights Rail Safety Revolution
Indian Railways has recorded a remarkable decline in train accidents, with the figures plummeting from 135 in 2014-15 to just 11 in 2025-26. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the Rajya Sabha, cited enhanced safety protocols as a critical factor in this significant reduction.
Accidents per million train kilometers have also seen a considerable decrease from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2024-25, marking an impressive 73% improvement. The introduction of electrical and electronic interlocking systems at thousands of stations and the interlocking of thousands of level crossing gates highlight the extensive safety enhancements undertaken.
The implementation of the Kavach system, particularly on critical routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah, further underscores the Railway Ministry's strategic focus on safety, promising continued downscaling in accidental occurrences across the railway network.
