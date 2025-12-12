India and Oman Seal Groundbreaking Free Trade Agreement
The Union Cabinet has approved a free trade agreement between India and Oman, expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman in December. The agreement aims to expand trade by addressing customs duties and promoting investments, reinforcing Oman's position as India's third-largest export destination among GCC countries.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has given the green light for a free trade agreement between India and Oman, slated for signature during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman on December 17-18.
This pact, known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marks a significant step forward in the India-Oman trade relationship, with formal negotiations having commenced in November 2023 and concluding this year. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is also set to accompany the Prime Minister for the ceremony.
The agreement intends to reduce or eliminate customs duties on most goods traded between the two nations and simplify regulations to enhance trade in services and investments. Notably, Oman is India's third-largest export market among Gulf Cooperation Council countries, holding a vital role in bilateral trade valued at USD 10.5 billion for 2024-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Oman
- free trade
- agreement
- CEPA
- Narendra Modi
- Piyush Goyal
- GCC
- export
- customs duties
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump, reviews India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
Piyush Goyal, EU Trade Chief Push India–EU FTA Toward Early, Balanced Conclusion
Really excited about investments we made in India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed about it: Nadella at Microsoft event.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lok Sabha amid chants of Vande Mataram by BJP members.