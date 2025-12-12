Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP and Congress Clash over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

BJP leader CT Ravi accuses Congress of 'vote theft' and developmental neglect in North Karnataka, intensifying a heated exchange with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The debate highlights growing tensions over historic electoral allegations in Indian Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:58 IST
BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in India's political landscape as BJP leader CT Ravi accused the Congress party of a history of 'vote theft', blaming it for the developmental lag in North Karnataka.

He highlighted alleged vote manipulation dating back to the appointment of Jawaharlal Nehru as Prime Minister over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as discussed in Parliament.

Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, refuted these claims, insisting that the era of ballots did not permit such electoral manipulations.

Rahul Gandhi challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, where both sides exchanged heated words on election integrity.

Amit Shah defended the recent electoral roll revisions, critiquing the opposition's double standards.

The exchange culminated in a walkout by Opposition MPs, leading to an adjournment of the Lok Sabha session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

