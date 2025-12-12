Left Menu

Goa BJP Leaders Under Scrutiny Amid Corruption Allegations Linked to Nightclub Tragedy

The Goa BJP has demanded explanations from leaders Michael Lobo and Dilip Parulekar after they alleged corruption in the tourism sector following a deadly nightclub fire in Arpora village. Party president Damodar Naik reiterated the BJP’s integrity and detailed an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the December 6 nightclub tragedy, the Goa BJP is seeking clarifications from two of its leaders whose corruption allegations have stirred controversy. The tragic fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora village resulted in 25 deaths, prompting Michael Lobo and former tourism minister Dilip Parulekar to claim widespread corruption in the tourism sector.

BJP state president Damodar Naik addressed the issue, asserting that the party cannot be taken lightly and is committed to upholding its integrity. Naik announced that actions will be taken against the leaders once their clarifications are received. Meanwhile, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the forthcoming zilla panchayat elections.

The collaboration for the December 20 elections involves sharing three of the 50 seats with the MGP. Naik also responded to corruption allegations by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, defending the BJP's governance and highlighting Kejriwal's political setbacks. The BJP aims to strengthen its position by aligning with the MGP, emphasizing unity and discipline within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

