IndiGo Facing Regulatory Scrutiny Amid Operational Turmoil

IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, faced intense questioning by the DGCA for the second consecutive day, amid ongoing operational disruptions at the airline. The regulatory authority has terminated four flight operations inspectors for their failure to adequately monitor IndiGo's operations.

Following severe disruption, the airline announced compensation in excess of Rs 500 crore for impacted customers and has engaged an external aviation expert to perform a root cause analysis. More than 2,000 flights were operated under a revised schedule as the airline seeks to stabilize operations.

In a move to address the crisis, DGCA has instructed IndiGo to reduce its winter flight schedule by 10%. The CCI is also evaluating whether IndiGo has breached competition norms. Despite no formal complaints, the investigation will assess the airline's market dominance and compliance with competitive practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)