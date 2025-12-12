IndiGo Facing Regulatory Scrutiny Amid Operational Turmoil
IndiGo finds itself under a regulatory spotlight following massive operational disruptions. The airline is compensating affected passengers with Rs 10,000 travel vouchers. The DGCA has taken disciplinary action against four inspectors, and the airline's winter schedule is being curtailed by 10%. External experts are conducting an investigation.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, faced intense questioning by the DGCA for the second consecutive day, amid ongoing operational disruptions at the airline. The regulatory authority has terminated four flight operations inspectors for their failure to adequately monitor IndiGo's operations.
Following severe disruption, the airline announced compensation in excess of Rs 500 crore for impacted customers and has engaged an external aviation expert to perform a root cause analysis. More than 2,000 flights were operated under a revised schedule as the airline seeks to stabilize operations.
In a move to address the crisis, DGCA has instructed IndiGo to reduce its winter flight schedule by 10%. The CCI is also evaluating whether IndiGo has breached competition norms. Despite no formal complaints, the investigation will assess the airline's market dominance and compliance with competitive practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo Appoints Aviation Expert to Investigate Flight Disruptions
IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations & Regulatory Scrutiny at Major Airports
IndiGo Board appoints external aviation expert to carry out root cause analysis of flight disruptions: Statement.
IndiGo Takes Flight with Top Aviation Expert to Solve Operational Chaos
IndiGo Appoints Aviation Expert for Operational Analysis