Left Menu

IndiGo Facing Regulatory Scrutiny Amid Operational Turmoil

IndiGo finds itself under a regulatory spotlight following massive operational disruptions. The airline is compensating affected passengers with Rs 10,000 travel vouchers. The DGCA has taken disciplinary action against four inspectors, and the airline's winter schedule is being curtailed by 10%. External experts are conducting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:07 IST
IndiGo Facing Regulatory Scrutiny Amid Operational Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, faced intense questioning by the DGCA for the second consecutive day, amid ongoing operational disruptions at the airline. The regulatory authority has terminated four flight operations inspectors for their failure to adequately monitor IndiGo's operations.

Following severe disruption, the airline announced compensation in excess of Rs 500 crore for impacted customers and has engaged an external aviation expert to perform a root cause analysis. More than 2,000 flights were operated under a revised schedule as the airline seeks to stabilize operations.

In a move to address the crisis, DGCA has instructed IndiGo to reduce its winter flight schedule by 10%. The CCI is also evaluating whether IndiGo has breached competition norms. Despite no formal complaints, the investigation will assess the airline's market dominance and compliance with competitive practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025