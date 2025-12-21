Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Determined Drive to Keep Polio at Bay

The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a comprehensive pulse polio drive, urging parents to vaccinate children under the age of five. The government's commitment to maintaining the Union Territory's polio-free status is fortified by the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers and extensive immunization strategies.

In a significant effort to eliminate polio in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir government initiated a wide-reaching pulse polio drive on Sunday. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed to parents to vaccinate their children under five years of age, reaffirming the administration's focus on a polio-free Kashmir.

Health Minister Sakeena Itoo launched the campaign from Gandhinagar's Government Hospital, highlighting the essential nature of routine immunizations and community involvement. This drive featured over 11,000 booths and involved 40,000 healthcare workers aiming to immunize around 20 lakh children.

Special measures, including mobile teams and home visits, were set up to ensure each eligible child was reached. The extraordinary efforts of health workers, volunteers, and district health teams were lauded for their role in tackling challenging terrains to administer vital vaccines.

