West Bengal's Highway Revamp: A Step Towards Economic Boost

West Bengal took a significant stride towards economic advancement as Governor CV Ananda Bose inaugurated national highway projects valued at Rs 3,200 crore. The launch, initially to be spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw an unexpected change in plans due to inclement weather.

PM Modi, unable to land in Nadia district due to dense fog, addressed the event virtually. The governor's unveiling included the inauguration of the 66.7 km four-laning of NH-34's Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section and the foundation laying for the Barasat-Barajaguli stretch.

These projects are set to dramatically improve connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri, cutting down travel time while facilitating economic and tourism growth in West Bengal. The initiative aims to bridge backward areas with better access and infrastructure, driving regional development.

