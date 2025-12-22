Left Menu

Kerala Minister Condemns Railway Fare Hike

Kerala's Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has criticized the Indian government's decision to increase railway fares. The fare hike, he says, will heavily impact ordinary citizens, students, and workers financially, notably affecting those who rely on long-distance train travel for work and education.

  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has openly criticized the Union government's decision to raise railway fares, arguing it will severely impact common people, workers, and students.

He denounced the Railway Ministry's announcement that fare hikes, effective December 26, are unnecessary and burdensome, describing the move as 'condemnable'.

Sivankutty stressed the significant financial strain placed on ordinary citizens, particularly Malayalis who travel inter-state for work and education. He called on the Union Railway Ministry to rescind the decision in the public interest.

