Kerala Minister Condemns Railway Fare Hike

Kerala's Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has openly criticized the Union government's decision to raise railway fares, arguing it will severely impact common people, workers, and students.

He denounced the Railway Ministry's announcement that fare hikes, effective December 26, are unnecessary and burdensome, describing the move as 'condemnable'.

Sivankutty stressed the significant financial strain placed on ordinary citizens, particularly Malayalis who travel inter-state for work and education. He called on the Union Railway Ministry to rescind the decision in the public interest.