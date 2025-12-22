Left Menu

Minister Sivankutty Slams Railway Fare Hike

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty criticizes the Union government's decision to raise railway fares, stating it will heavily impact common people, workers, and students. The fare hike for long-distance travel places financial strain on those depending on trains for employment and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:52 IST
Minister Sivankutty Slams Railway Fare Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The decision by the Union government to increase railway fares has come under fire from Kerala's General Education and Labour Minister, V Sivankutty. The minister criticized the policy, which takes effect on December 26, for its potential to negatively impact common people, including workers and students.

According to a statement from Sivankutty, the fare increase—calculated at a paise per kilometre in various classes—could significantly raise the cost of long-distance travel. The change is anticipated to affect those who rely on trains to commute for work and educational purposes, particularly impacting Malayalis traveling out of state.

Sivankutty accused the Centre of adding to the financial burdens of ordinary citizens by opting for fare hikes instead of bolstering public transport systems to make travel more affordable. He called for the Union Railway Ministry to retract the decision for the benefit of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025