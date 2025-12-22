Minister Sivankutty Slams Railway Fare Hike

The decision by the Union government to increase railway fares has come under fire from Kerala's General Education and Labour Minister, V Sivankutty. The minister criticized the policy, which takes effect on December 26, for its potential to negatively impact common people, including workers and students.

According to a statement from Sivankutty, the fare increase—calculated at a paise per kilometre in various classes—could significantly raise the cost of long-distance travel. The change is anticipated to affect those who rely on trains to commute for work and educational purposes, particularly impacting Malayalis traveling out of state.

Sivankutty accused the Centre of adding to the financial burdens of ordinary citizens by opting for fare hikes instead of bolstering public transport systems to make travel more affordable. He called for the Union Railway Ministry to retract the decision for the benefit of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)