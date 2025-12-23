Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah's Impact on Sri Lanka's Workforce and Economy

Cyclone Ditwah significantly affected Sri Lanka, impacting approximately 400,000 workers and causing the deaths of over 640 individuals. The cyclone inflicted damage on agriculture, infrastructure, and transport. With an estimated monthly earnings loss of USD 48 million, urgent measures are needed for economic recovery.

Updated: 23-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a devastating blow to Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah has affected nearly 400,000 workers, as reported by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Tuesday.

The cyclone, which struck the island nation in late November, claimed the lives of over 640 individuals and caused substantial damage to crops, tea estates, and vital transport infrastructures, such as roads and bridges.

A total of 1.7 million people, comprising approximately 7.5 percent of Sri Lanka's population, live in the cyclone-ravaged areas. The affected workforce includes 244,000 men and 130,000 women, spreading across agriculture, industry, and services sectors.

The ILO noted that the cyclone's economic ramifications are severe, threatening about 16 percent of the national GDP, valued at USD 16 billion. Immediate income stabilization measures are crucial to prevent prolonged local economic disruption and ensure recovery, especially for informal and low-wage workers.

The floods and landslides induced by the cyclone exacerbate existing challenges for Sri Lanka's labor market, already burdened by post-conflict issues, the COVID-19 crisis, and declining export rates, warns the ILO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

