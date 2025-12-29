Left Menu

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

Union Bank of India's report anticipates a robust 4.0% recovery in India's industrial production index for November 2025, rebounding from October's post-festival slump. Key growth drivers include manufacturing, consumption recovery, and improved goods movement, despite mixed trends in GST and electricity demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:06 IST
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial sector is on a path to recovery, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) anticipated to surge by 4.0% year-on-year in November 2025, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

This rebound follows a dip to 0.4% in the previous month, attributed to holiday disruptions from key festivals, including Diwali. November's figures are expected to reflect a resurgence in manufacturing activity and consumer demand.

The report highlights that manufacturing, bolstered by festive purchases and GST rate cuts, will drive this growth. Upcoming developments, such as the progress on the India-US trade deal, could further support the industrial sector, particularly export-related industries.

High-frequency indicators present a robust economic picture for November, with e-way bill generation up 27.6% and petroleum consumption accelerating by 3.0%. Despite a slower growth in GST revenues due to rate adjustments, other indicators suggest healthy economic activity.

The report underscores a significant rise in digital transactions and highlights automobile production as a key growth driver, boasting a remarkable 22.3% increase in November, after October's slump affected by major festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
2
Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

 United Kingdom
3
Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution

Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution

 Global
4
Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025