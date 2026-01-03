Ballari Clash: A Game of Allegations and Investigations
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated the fatal bullet in recent Ballari clashes likely not from police weapons but a private revolver. The unrest began over a poster installation involving Congress and BJP supporters, escalating to violence. A high-level investigation is underway, with several firearms seized for examination.
In an unfolding drama marked by allegations and investigations, Karnataka's recent clashes in Ballari have taken a new turn. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that the bullet causing a death during the violence likely did not originate from police firearms but from a private revolver, as per initial reports.
Experts will examine revolvers seized at the incident site to ascertain the source. The confrontation, stemming from a discord over a poster installation, saw supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashing, spiraling into violence. The fallout resulted in a death and numerous legal complaints.
The minister underscored that political rhetoric should not overshadow the facts and vowed that the police would thoroughly investigate the event. With a high-level inquiry underway, the chief minister has dispatched directives to ensure a comprehensive probe. Amidst calls for calm, the minister also criticized the suspended Ballari Superintendent of Police for not adequately handling the volatile situation.
