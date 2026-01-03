Yemen's Strategic Struggle: A Fractured Alliance
Yemen's internationally recognized government has regained control of the eastern port city Mukalla from UAE-backed separatists, intensifying disputes within the Saudi-led coalition. This crisis, which divides the UAE and Saudi Arabia, stems from strategic and security concerns, potentially impacting regional power dynamics.
Yemen's Saudi-backed government has announced the successful retaking of Mukalla, the strategic port city and capital of Hadramout, from UAE-backed southern separatists. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict between the two powerful Gulf allies.
The government, which had lost control of the city last month, has quickly mobilized to overturn the gains made by the Southern Transitional Council (STC). These actions have sparked a critical rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, calling into question the coalition's stability against the Houthi movement.
The UAE, despite backing the STC, has urged restraint amid escalating tensions. As regional leaders seek solutions, Yemen's position near vital global trade routes emphasizes the broader implications of this power struggle, highlighting uncertainties in future Gulf relations.
