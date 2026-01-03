Yemen's Strategic Struggle: A Fractured Alliance

Yemen's Saudi-backed government has announced the successful retaking of Mukalla, the strategic port city and capital of Hadramout, from UAE-backed southern separatists. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict between the two powerful Gulf allies.

The government, which had lost control of the city last month, has quickly mobilized to overturn the gains made by the Southern Transitional Council (STC). These actions have sparked a critical rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, calling into question the coalition's stability against the Houthi movement.

The UAE, despite backing the STC, has urged restraint amid escalating tensions. As regional leaders seek solutions, Yemen's position near vital global trade routes emphasizes the broader implications of this power struggle, highlighting uncertainties in future Gulf relations.