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Economic Growth versus Human Rights: A Global Dilemma

Experts at a UNHRC event scrutinized how rapid economic growth in countries like Pakistan often eclipses human rights issues. They urged adherence to global standards and emphasized accountability to ensure that development benefits all, not just the powerful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:34 IST
Economic Growth versus Human Rights: A Global Dilemma
Side event titled Economic Growth and Human Rights Deprivation at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (Photo/Youtube/Geneva24). Image Credit: ANI
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The rapid economic development observed in several Asian nations, particularly Pakistan, was a focal point at a side event during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Titled 'Economic Growth and Human Rights Deprivation,' the discussion, hosted by the International Career Support Association, provided a platform for global experts to express concerns over persistent human rights violations often overlooked amidst economic strides.

Japanese activist Shun Fujiki offered a critical perspective on Pakistan, asserting that despite its commitments to nearly 27 international human rights conventions, the country faces severe violations, including enforced disappearances and torture. Fujiki stressed that Pakistan must meet global standards to maintain trade benefits such as the GSP+ status, pointing out a substantial lack of treaty adherence.

Former Bangladeshi MP Dr. Muhammad Habibe Millat argued that economic growth is unsustainable without democracy and civil freedoms, drawing parallels with Bangladesh's challenges. Meanwhile, Dr. Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress highlighted rising poverty and inequality in Pakistan's Sindh province, questioning the European Union's role and alleging that international aid often props up oppressive regimes rather than aiding the vulnerable. The event concluded with a call for stronger international accountability and cooperation to align economic progress with the protection of human dignity.

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