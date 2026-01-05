Trent Ltd Surges 17% in Revenue Amidst Expanding Retail Footprint
Tata Group's Trent Ltd reported a 17% rise in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore for Q3 2025. The company expanded its retail presence, adding numerous Westside and Zudio stores. For the nine months ended December 2025, revenue increased 18% to Rs 14,604 crore.
Tata Group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, has posted a robust 17% growth in standalone revenue, reaching Rs 5,220 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025.
The company significantly increased its retail footprint with the addition of 17 Westside stores and 48 Zudio outlets, marking a strategic expansion in the sector.
Trent Ltd's nine-month revenue soared by 18%, totaling Rs 14,604 crore from Rs 12,368 crore, indicating a thriving performance as it bolstered its store portfolio significantly.
