Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal's Bagmati Province

A tragic accident in Bagmati province, Nepal, claimed six lives, including two Indian nationals, when a jeep fell 100 meters off a road. The victims, traveling from Kathmandu to Hetauda, were identified, including two men from Bihar, India. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:09 IST
Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal's Bagmati Province
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A devastating jeep accident in Nepal's Bagmati province has resulted in the deaths of six individuals, two of whom were Indian nationals, according to police reports released on Monday.

The accident unfolded on Saturday in Makawanpur district as the vehicle was en route from Kathmandu to Hetauda, losing control and plunging 100 meters off a hilly road.

Police have identified four of the victims, including two Indian nationals from Bihar, Rajnish Kumar, 42, and Aravind Kumar, 50. Three others survived with injuries, while the cause of the tragic incident is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

