Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal's Bagmati Province

A devastating jeep accident in Nepal's Bagmati province has resulted in the deaths of six individuals, two of whom were Indian nationals, according to police reports released on Monday.

The accident unfolded on Saturday in Makawanpur district as the vehicle was en route from Kathmandu to Hetauda, losing control and plunging 100 meters off a hilly road.

Police have identified four of the victims, including two Indian nationals from Bihar, Rajnish Kumar, 42, and Aravind Kumar, 50. Three others survived with injuries, while the cause of the tragic incident is still under investigation.

