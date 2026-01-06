Ramesh Kumar Juneja Takes Helm at Council for Leather Exports
Ramesh Kumar Juneja has been appointed chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, succeeding from his previous role as vice-chairman. With over 40 years in the leather industry, he aims to boost exports and foster Indo-Italian collaborations across various sectors, including railways and infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Ramesh Kumar Juneja, a noted industrialist with extensive experience, has been appointed as the chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), effective immediately.
The CLE, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced Juneja's appointment during its 184th committee meeting. Juneja previously served as vice-chairman and has been a board member for over 15 years.
He has played a significant role in enhancing exports in leather goods and bolstering Indo-Italian investments across multiple sectors, leveraging his four-decade-long industry expertise.
ALSO READ
Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?
PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India
Parliamentary Panel Probes Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Trade
Coal India's Lucrative IPO for Bharat Coking Coal: A Strategic Divestment
India's Auto Industry Drives Toward Policy Continuity and Infrastructure Investment