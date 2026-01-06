Ramesh Kumar Juneja Takes Helm at Council for Leather Exports

Ramesh Kumar Juneja, a noted industrialist with extensive experience, has been appointed as the chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), effective immediately.

The CLE, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced Juneja's appointment during its 184th committee meeting. Juneja previously served as vice-chairman and has been a board member for over 15 years.

He has played a significant role in enhancing exports in leather goods and bolstering Indo-Italian investments across multiple sectors, leveraging his four-decade-long industry expertise.