Left Menu

Ramesh Kumar Juneja Takes Helm at Council for Leather Exports

Ramesh Kumar Juneja has been appointed chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, succeeding from his previous role as vice-chairman. With over 40 years in the leather industry, he aims to boost exports and foster Indo-Italian collaborations across various sectors, including railways and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:20 IST
Ramesh Kumar Juneja Takes Helm at Council for Leather Exports
  • Country:
  • India

Ramesh Kumar Juneja, a noted industrialist with extensive experience, has been appointed as the chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), effective immediately.

The CLE, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced Juneja's appointment during its 184th committee meeting. Juneja previously served as vice-chairman and has been a board member for over 15 years.

He has played a significant role in enhancing exports in leather goods and bolstering Indo-Italian investments across multiple sectors, leveraging his four-decade-long industry expertise.

TRENDING

1
PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India

PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India

 India
2
Federal Judge Allows Vaccine Policy Lawsuit to Proceed

Federal Judge Allows Vaccine Policy Lawsuit to Proceed

 Global
3
Supreme Court Presses for Special Court in ISIS Case

Supreme Court Presses for Special Court in ISIS Case

 India
4
Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026