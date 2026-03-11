Left Menu

Emergence of a Political Alternative: Himachal's Third Front Speculations

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Ram Lal Markanda is consulting statewide leaders about forming a third political front ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. This initiative seeks to challenge the two-party dominance of Congress and BJP, reviving historical efforts to establish a new political entity in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:46 IST
  • India

In a significant political development, former Himachal Pradesh minister Ram Lal Markanda announced he's engaging with statewide leaders to consider creating a third political front before the 2027 assembly polls. This move targets the traditional two-party hold of Congress and BJP.

Markanda, once part of the BJP until his expulsion following the 2024 Assembly bypoll, has been actively meeting with political figures in districts like Kullu, Bilaspur, Mandi, and Hamirpur. His discussion aims to understand the feasibility of forming a new party, with plans to meet leaders from remaining districts as well. If successful, this initiative hopes to draft a manifesto with winning candidates.

Historically, Himachal Pradesh has seen similar political experiments, such as the Lok Raj Party in 1967 and the Himachal Vikas Congress in 1997. While previous attempts have often been temporary, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remarked that the state has always been open to a third front but it requires strong support to sustain long-term changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

