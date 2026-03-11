Left Menu

Himachal Minister Criticizes Ex-Governor on Tribal Land Issues

Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized former governor Shiv Pratap Shukla for his handling of Nautor land cases, crucial for tribal communities. Shukla's refusal to approve requests hindered land development, Negi claimed. A recent reshuffle saw Shukla replaced by Kavinder Gupta, offering new hope for resolving these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh's revenue and tribal affairs minister, Jagat Singh Negi, has voiced strong disapproval of former governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's management of Nautor land cases. Nautor land, a critical resource for tribal communities, refers to barren government land granted to the landless for cultivation.

Negi addressed the media, revealing that despite eight meetings with Shukla, no progress was made on pending cases, resulting in significant setbacks for tribal land development. The minister argued that previous governors approved similar requests, allowing for agricultural advancement.

The recent gubernatorial reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu brings hopes of resolution, as Kavinder Gupta takes over as Himachal's governor. Negi is optimistic about revisiting these critical issues. Meanwhile, he criticized Shukla's parting remarks urging Himachal to utilize opportunities as an unwarranted and irresponsible statement.

