Uncle Peter's Pancakes Celebrates 100 Outlet Milestone, Revolutionizing India's Pancake Scene

Uncle Peter's Pancakes, a leading pancake-focused QSR brand in India, has expanded to over 100 outlets nationwide. Founded in Bangalore in 2019, the brand is known for its diverse menu and franchise-led growth model. It plans further expansion, embracing new markets and tech innovations for enhanced dining experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:25 IST
Uncle Peter's Pancakes Crosses 100 Outlets Across India. Image Credit: ANI
Uncle Peter's Pancakes, a pioneering name in India's quick-service restaurant sector, has achieved a landmark with its expansion to over 100 outlets nationwide. Established in Bangalore in 2019, the brand has grown exponentially, currently boasting 110 operational locations with 40 more on the horizon.

The brand was conceived to infuse international pancake culture into the Indian dining landscape, and its mission has swiftly morphed into a thriving network spanning over 40 cities. Known for quality and innovation, Uncle Peter's Pancakes has transformed from a cozy cafe into a renowned brand in the casual dining space.

Beyond pancakes, the menu features waffles, shakes, coffee, and savory items, catering to various dietary preferences. The brand's franchise model has fueled its rapid growth while ensuring consistent service and quality. Looking ahead, Uncle Peter's Pancakes plans to enter new territories, expand its menu, and integrate more technology to enhance customer experiences.

