Mama's Day: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday of Service and Pledges

On his 67th birthday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will celebrate 'prem-seva sankalp diwas', launching coaching classes and mobile hospitals across the state. Known as 'mama' among followers, his initiatives will bear this nickname. Chouhan will take five pledges focused on environment, service, assistance, education, and talent promotion.

Chouhan, notable for being the longest-serving BJP chief minister in March 2022, cautioned supporters against bringing gifts, instead advocating for tree planting and photo uploads through a QR portal to become 'Shiv Vriksh Mitra'. To honor his parents, he initiates the 'Prem-Sundar Pratibha Samman' award for Class 10 and 12 toppers.

In all eight assembly segments, Chouhan will launch 'Mama Chalit Aspatal' to enhance rural healthcare, offering modern diagnostic tools and free treatment. 'Mama Coaching Classes' in Vidisha, Raisen, and Bhairunda will aid youth in competitive exam preparation. Additionally, he bolsters support for persons with disabilities by providing motorised tricycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)