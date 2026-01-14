Left Menu

Mitra and Tierra Agrotech Join Forces for IPO and Growth

Mitra, an FMCG firm, merges with Tierra Agrotech to achieve backward integration and plans an IPO by year-end. The merger will enhance quality control across the value chain and expects consolidated revenues of Rs 400 crore by FY27. The restructuring aligns shareholder interests and prepares for operational integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mitra, a well-known FMCG company, has announced its strategic merger with Tierra Agrotech, aiming to achieve complete backward integration and boost efficiency. This merger sets the stage for a targeted Rs 787 crore initial public offering (IPO) by the year's end, the company confirmed this Wednesday.

The merger will allow the combined entity to oversee the full spectrum of operations, starting from seed development to crop cultivation, processing, and final flour production, ensuring end-to-end quality control. Financial projections estimate revenues to soar to Rs 400 crore by FY27, propelled by scale benefits, optimized capital structure, and operational synergies.

The restructuring initiative also aims to balance ownership between Tierra and Mitra shareholders, ensuring strategic alignment and long-term interests. Necessary approvals from SEBI and NCLT are currently pending, with an operational integration target set for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026-27. Mitra's founder, Abhishek Kaushik, will assume the role of promoter and Managing Director post-merger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

