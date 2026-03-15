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Kerala Parties Gear Up for Heated Assembly Election Battle

Political parties in Kerala, including the ruling LDF, opposition UDF, and NDA, are preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections set for April 9. Issues such as seat sharing, limited campaigning time, and criticisms of governance are central to their strategies. Parties have started announcing candidates and initiating campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:08 IST
Kerala Parties Gear Up for Heated Assembly Election Battle
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In Kerala, political parties are gearing up for the Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9, as announced by the Election Commission. Major players, including the CPI(M) and the CPI of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), were quick to publicize their candidates.

While the LDF claims that seat sharing has been effectively executed, the United Democratic Front (UDF) portrays itself as a unified team ready to secure over 100 seats. The Congress is expected to finalize its candidate list soon, though concerns have arisen around the limited campaign period given upcoming festivals.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to capitalize on alleged public dissatisfaction with the LDF and UDF's governance, proposing significant changes for a better Kerala. Diverse strategies are in play, with candidates already commencing their grass-root campaigns across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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