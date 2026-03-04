UK Issues Kuwait Travel Advisory Amid Rising Tensions

Britain has urged its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to Kuwait, following heightened regional tensions. In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office highlighted significant security risks linked to the escalation.

Citing travel disruption and the potential for danger, the advisory specifically directed citizens currently in Kuwait to distance themselves from security or military facilities. The updated notice emphasized the importance of exercising caution in the volatile region.

This development underscores the precarious security situation stemming from regional tensions, which have exacerbated risks and affected travel dynamics. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and consult the latest governmental advice regarding their travel plans to and from Kuwait.