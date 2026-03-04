FCA Slaps £13M Fine on John Wood Group for Financial Inaccuracies

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has imposed a hefty £13 million fine on John Wood Group PLC for inaccuracies in its financial reporting. Announced on Wednesday, the action underscores the company's failure to accurately represent its financial status.

The regulatory body highlighted that the company's accounting decisions were improperly driven by a pursuit to uphold previously reported financial performance. Such actions followed underwhelming project outcomes, further spotlighting the company's failure to install robust systems and controls.

This penalty serves as a cautionary tale for businesses to maintain transparency and integrity in financial disclosures. The current exchange rate stands at $1 to 0.7477 pounds.