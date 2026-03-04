Mojtaba Khamenei: The Shadow Leader of Iran?

Mojtaba Khamenei, the enigmatic son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has emerged as a possible successor to Iran's leadership. Despite no formal governmental role, his influence was evident prior to the Israeli strike that killed his father, sparking a surge of speculation about his future role.

The killing of his father and wife has heightened his profile amidst ongoing tensions with Israel and the United States. Hard-liners view them as martyrs, potentially boosting Mojtaba's candidacy among the Assembly of Experts responsible for selecting the next supreme leader.

Born into a revolutionary family, Mojtaba Khamenei wielded significant power behind the scenes, notably through the Revolutionary Guard. His alleged involvement in supporting hardliner Iranian politics has been a point of contention, highlighting his potential impact on Iran's future governance.