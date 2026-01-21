Left Menu

Global Giants Eye Karnataka for Expansion

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Karnataka attracted significant interest from global corporations like CFI Technologies, Bharti Enterprises, and Carlsberg Group. Discussions centered around investments in data centers, manufacturing, and R&D opportunities, emphasizing the state's industrial potential and infrastructure. Government delegates emphasized policy continuity and support for investment execution.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Karnataka emerged as a hotspot for global investments, with prominent companies expressing plans to expand in the state.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar engaged in high-level discussions with executives from CFI Technologies and Bharti Enterprises about setting up new data centers in second-tier cities. Carlsberg Group reaffirmed its Rs 350-crore bottling unit plan, while Bharat Forge Limited sought manufacturing ecosystem opportunities.

Other firms, including Mistral AI, Philip Morris, and Imperial College London, showed interest in establishing research centers and manufacturing facilities, strengthening ties with Karnataka's educational institutions. The government stressed policy stability and regulatory support for successful project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

