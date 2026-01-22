Left Menu

India's Energy Surge: Breaking Records in Renewable Power

India's power generation capacity has expanded by 36% over five years, said an RBI report, highlighting the nation's focus on renewable energy. Significant growth in solar installations led a record addition in 2025, reflecting a shift from fossil fuels. Policies fostering nuclear capacity are also advancing energy goals.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has achieved remarkable progress in power generation over the past five years, with a 36% increase in installed capacity, driven by an impressive rise in renewable energy, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest report.

The year 2025 was particularly noteworthy, marking a record annual addition, largely due to surging solar power installations which were bolstered by strong policy frameworks and active private sector investment.

The Central Electricity Authority's data indicates a steady increase in renewable capacity, from 5.6 GW in 2020 to a record 48.6 GW in 2025, contrasting with modest fossil fuel capacity expansions. Meanwhile, nuclear energy is poised for growth, supported by recent policy initiatives, including the transformative SHANTI Bill 22, 2025, aiming for significant nuclear advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

