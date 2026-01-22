Diplomatic Breakthrough: US, Ukraine, and Russia Hold Trilateral Talks Amid Davos Summit
US President Donald Trump engaged with global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, focusing on peace initiatives. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed leaders, emphasizing European security and announcing talks with the US and Russia. Zelenskyy highlighted attempts to end the Ukraine conflict and discussions with Trump on air defense support.
In a high-stakes diplomatic endeavor, US President Donald Trump convened with global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlighting his 'Board of Peace' initiative. The gathering, notable for its focus on the Middle East and South America, conspicuously lacked major European allies.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after discussions with Trump, criticized European inaction on security while pledging to initiate trilateral talks with the US and Russia in the Emirates. These talks follow American envoys' meetings in Moscow, signaling a potential thaw in long-standing tensions.
Zelenskyy emphasized the nearing completion of documents aimed at securing peace in Ukraine and lauded his meeting with Trump as 'productive,' particularly in securing air defense commitments. As Trump departs Davos amidst logistical challenges, he termed the meeting with Zelenskyy a significant step toward ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
