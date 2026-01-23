Left Menu

General Atlantic's Bold Investment in Balaji Wafers: A Snacking Evolution

Global private equity firm General Atlantic plans to acquire a 7% stake in Balaji Wafers, a leading Indian snack brand, for over Rs 2,000 crore. This strategic investment aims to enhance Balaji's corporate functions, accelerate innovation, and expand its footprint across India with General Atlantic's global expertise.

General Atlantic, a major player in global private equity, has announced its intention to acquire a minority stake in Balaji Wafers, a prominent packaged snack company based in Gujarat, India. This move signifies General Atlantic's commitment to bolstering Balaji's corporate structures while advancing innovation efforts.

The investor plans to secure a 7% share in Balaji Wafers for over Rs 2,000 crore, bringing the company's valuation to approximately Rs 35,000 crore. This acquisition forms a cornerstone of Balaji's strategy to leverage its new partner's expertise for expansion throughout India.

The partnership is poised to support the development of world-class facilities, innovative products, and a professional team at Balaji Wafers. This deal underlines the global interest in local snack brands within India's burgeoning food sector, reflecting a broader trend among international investors.

