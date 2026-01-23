General Atlantic's Bold Investment in Balaji Wafers: A Snacking Evolution

General Atlantic, a major player in global private equity, has announced its intention to acquire a minority stake in Balaji Wafers, a prominent packaged snack company based in Gujarat, India. This move signifies General Atlantic's commitment to bolstering Balaji's corporate structures while advancing innovation efforts.

The investor plans to secure a 7% share in Balaji Wafers for over Rs 2,000 crore, bringing the company's valuation to approximately Rs 35,000 crore. This acquisition forms a cornerstone of Balaji's strategy to leverage its new partner's expertise for expansion throughout India.

The partnership is poised to support the development of world-class facilities, innovative products, and a professional team at Balaji Wafers. This deal underlines the global interest in local snack brands within India's burgeoning food sector, reflecting a broader trend among international investors.

