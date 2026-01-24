STIHL Celebrates a Century of Innovation and Global Impact
STIHL, founded in 1926 in Germany, marks 100 years of pioneering outdoor power equipment innovation. Renowned for its portable electric chainsaw, STIHL has grown into a global leader, with operations in multiple countries and a strong presence in India. The company reflects on its heritage and commitment to future advancements.
STIHL, a frontrunner in outdoor power equipment, celebrates its 100th anniversary, tracing its origins to a one-man workshop in Stuttgart, Germany, founded by Andreas Stihl in 1926. The company revolutionized the forestry industry by inventing the first portable electric chainsaw, setting a new benchmark for safety and efficiency.
Privately owned since 1971 as the leading chainsaw brand, STIHL's journey to become a global powerhouse was accelerated under Hans Peter Stihl, who expanded its international operations. The company now boasts advanced production facilities and a broad product lineup catering to professionals worldwide.
Dr. Nikolas Stihl emphasizes the importance of innovation alongside honoring the company's rich heritage. Celebrating a centenary of achievements, STIHL's global network extends across eight countries, supporting specialized retail and service networks. In India, STIHL's operations have empowered professionals for two decades, providing tailored solutions and robust after-sales support.
