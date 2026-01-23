Left Menu

Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

Three new Amrit Bharat Express trains have been flagged off in southern India to enhance inter-state rail connectivity. These trains will operate weekly, expanding the total services to 54. They aim to offer reliable and affordable travel with improved amenities across several major destinations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new Amrit Bharat Express trains aimed at bolstering weekly inter-state connectivity across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The move, announced by the Railway Ministry, is set to enhance the southern region's rail network.

The Railway Ministry stated that commercial operations and fare details will be revealed shortly. The new additions increase the Amrit Bharat Express lineup to 27 trains, providing a total of 54 services in both directions. For Kerala, this marks the debut of Amrit Bharat Express rail services, with two trains launching from Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Officials emphasized the advanced features of these trains, such as modern coaches and upgraded passenger information systems, as crucial in bridging the gap between conventional and premium services. Additionally, a Guruvayur-Thrissur passenger train service was also flagged off, promising to enhance regional mobility and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

