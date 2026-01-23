Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amid Concerns Over New Scheme
The Tamil Nadu assembly has adopted a resolution urging the Indian government to continue the MGNREGA scheme, opposing the proposed VB-G RAM G plan that could undermine rural livelihoods. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticized the new plan for restricting employment benefits and urged for continued support under Mahatma Gandhi's name.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to maintain the MGNREGA to protect rural livelihoods. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced the resolution, emphasizing the negative impact of the newly proposed VB-G RAM G scheme.
Stalin argued that the new employment plan could weaken self-reliance among local bodies and restrict opportunities for rural women. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's exemplary performance in implementing central projects and criticized the federal government for delaying fund releases, adversely affecting rural communities.
Stalin also condemned the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, insisting that it be retained to honor his legacy. The new scheme, according to Stalin, restricts the "Right to Work" and ignores public needs, leading to widespread opposition from various political parties.
ALSO READ
Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones
ISBF: Elevating Global Education Opportunities in India
Refining India's Gold: Addressing Duty Disparities for Precious Metal Refiners
Shaping Future Cities: India's Urban Innovation Challenge
Rising Demand: Agentic AI Roles Set to Transform India's Workforce