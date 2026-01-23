Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amid Concerns Over New Scheme

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to maintain the MGNREGA to protect rural livelihoods. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced the resolution, emphasizing the negative impact of the newly proposed VB-G RAM G scheme.

Stalin argued that the new employment plan could weaken self-reliance among local bodies and restrict opportunities for rural women. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's exemplary performance in implementing central projects and criticized the federal government for delaying fund releases, adversely affecting rural communities.

Stalin also condemned the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, insisting that it be retained to honor his legacy. The new scheme, according to Stalin, restricts the "Right to Work" and ignores public needs, leading to widespread opposition from various political parties.