Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amid Concerns Over New Scheme

The Tamil Nadu assembly has adopted a resolution urging the Indian government to continue the MGNREGA scheme, opposing the proposed VB-G RAM G plan that could undermine rural livelihoods. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticized the new plan for restricting employment benefits and urged for continued support under Mahatma Gandhi's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:20 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges Continuation of MGNREGA Amid Concerns Over New Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to maintain the MGNREGA to protect rural livelihoods. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced the resolution, emphasizing the negative impact of the newly proposed VB-G RAM G scheme.

Stalin argued that the new employment plan could weaken self-reliance among local bodies and restrict opportunities for rural women. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's exemplary performance in implementing central projects and criticized the federal government for delaying fund releases, adversely affecting rural communities.

Stalin also condemned the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, insisting that it be retained to honor his legacy. The new scheme, according to Stalin, restricts the "Right to Work" and ignores public needs, leading to widespread opposition from various political parties.

TRENDING

1
NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

 India
2
Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

 Global
3
Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

 Global
4

Navia Launches Navia Backup: A Breakthrough in Trading Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026